Easing the Pressure of Workplace Friendships

There’s a lot to be said for having good relationships at work—in fact, it’s a key predictor of happiness and fulfillment in your job. Research shows that having workplace friendships increases team morale and cultivates a positive work environment, which leads to higher levels of productivity.

Marissa King, Yale professor and author of Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection, cited studies showing that individuals who have connections with their coworkers are less stressed, more efficient, and more satisfied with their jobs, according to a Harvard Business Review article.

But having solid coworker connections doesn’t automatically translate to friendship outside of the professional realm. Becoming close friends with coworkers isn’t necessary for professional success and happiness, and sometimes, isn’t even feasible.

