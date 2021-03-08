From the Editor’s Desk: A Year to Remember

You’ve likely seen the meme, “I’m not adding this year to my age. I didn’t use it.”

It certainly can feel like we didn’t use this year, given how different life was. This week, as the country marks the anniversary of the initial Covid-19 shutdowns, many of us are remembering the turmoil of last March—and marveling at the fact that we’ve now muddled through a year of uncertainty, turbulent news cycles, and drastically modified social lives. Some of us have lost loved ones to the virus, experienced financial insecurity, or faced mental health crises. It’s hard not to think wistfully about the world before COVID, before the new “normal” swept our lives.

Yet, we’ve also found ourselves thinking about how living through COVID times stretched us, challenged us, and changed us—and some of the difficulty made us better, too. There are memories and changes from this year we are surprised we want to hold onto.

This week at Verily, we’re taking time to look back on the past year. We’re reflecting on how we displayed resilience in the face of so much grief and loss. We’re remembering (and recommending) the shows and books that accompanied us through all our time at home. We even have a piece that suggests smaller parties may be better gatherings for intentional relationships and community.

We’d love to hear from you, too. When you look back on the past year, what stands out to you as a memory or change you’d like to hold onto? Let us know here.

