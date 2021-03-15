Bringing the Spirit of Springtime to Work

Bringing the Spirit of Springtime to Work

Incorporating the season of new life in your workspace, schedule, and routines
Author:
Publish date:

Incorporating the season of new life in your workspace, schedule, and routines

There is something about springtime that makes us feel ready to start anew. From buds sprouting on the trees and breaking out of the ground to the warmer temps, longer days, and constant chatter of birds that have long been absent, the energy and vigor that permeate the natural world can be infectious. When the sun comes out—and stays out—it’s easy to feel like we can conquer the world once again.

The advent of spring can also invite us to break free of wintertime doldrums in our work. Here are a few ways to channel the spirit of springtime throughout your workday, whether you work from home or commute to an office.

Pack a seasonal lunch

wtkr

Join the Verily Yours membership for $7.99/mo or $60/year to read this article and more editions from Verily Work. All memberships start with a FREE 30-day trial.

Already a member? Access this edition here.

Tags
terms:
Verily WorkVerily Yours
brooke-lark-8beTH4VkhLI-unsplash-scaled
Lifestyle

Bringing the Spirit of Summer to Work

Brighten your workspace with some summer sunshine

isabella-and-louisa-fischer-9_5z24t0DFA-unsplash
Lifestyle

Bringing the Spirit of Fall to Your Work

Reinvigorate yourself with a few fall-themed practices

cristofer-jeschke-AqLIkOzWDAk-unsplash
Beauty

Bringing Order to a Chaotic Closet

Tips for organizing that oft-neglected space—and keeping it clean

kelly-sikkema-FbDyQzVfy94-unsplash (1)
Lifestyle

Take Thanksgiving to Work with a Grateful Gesture

Appreciating people who have helped your career flourish

465f6241-079a-42b2-ab44-ecba24f27227
Productivity

Press On: You’re Doing Just Fine

Encouragement for when you’re feeling drained at work

113ee085-2d00-47be-92a1-5bd622b6a9a0
Lifestyle

Navigating Election Week Tension at Work

Making a plan for handling political banter

jazmin-quaynor-8ioenvmof-I-unsplash
Lifestyle

Post-Christmas Ideas to Keep Your Workspace Merry and Bright

Create a new sense of cheer with a few simple touches (and no clutter)

nigel-cohen--IDRdFyJq1Y-unsplash
Lifestyle

Steering Conversations Toward Restorative Topics

Simple ways to prevent work talk from dominating your social life