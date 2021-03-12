Balsamic Pulled Pork with Leftovers Aplenty

Balsamic Pulled Pork with Leftovers Aplenty

Author:
Publish date:
batch

Balsamic Pulled Pork

Source: Pinch of Yum | Total Time: 8 hours | Serves: 9-12

Notes: This pulled pork is super easy—it really only takes a couple minutes to get into the slow cooker—and the balsamic flavor profile is a nice alternative to traditional barbecue. I found that the pork didn't crisp up as much I'd hoped for in the recommended last step of broiling it on a sheet pan, so feel free to skip it without too much guilt. Also, don't sweat over the recommended brand of balsamic dressing—I used a generic one, and it was still great.
– Laura Loker

