Balsamic Pulled Pork with Leftovers Aplenty

Balsamic Pulled Pork

Source: Pinch of Yum | Total Time: 8 hours | Serves: 9-12



Notes: This pulled pork is super easy—it really only takes a couple minutes to get into the slow cooker—and the balsamic flavor profile is a nice alternative to traditional barbecue. I found that the pork didn't crisp up as much I'd hoped for in the recommended last step of broiling it on a sheet pan, so feel free to skip it without too much guilt. Also, don't sweat over the recommended brand of balsamic dressing—I used a generic one, and it was still great.

– Laura Loker



