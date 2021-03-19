A Fresh Take on Tuna—Without Mayo

Verily Table: Here for you in the dinner hour
Author:
Publish date:

Sweet and Spicy Tuna Salad

Source: Budget Bytes | Total Time: 10 minutes | Serves: 4

Notes: This is the tuna salad for the mayo-haters of the world. It's quick, easy, and can be enjoyed on toasted bread, in a wrap, with crackers—whatever you have on hand.
– Laura Loker

