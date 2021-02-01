Playlist: Black Women Vocalists of the Oldies

In honor of Black History Month, we’re celebrating Black women in music. We’re starting things off with the oldies—including several Motown hits, which helped shape an era of music.

The Marvelette’s record “Please, Mr. Postman” was the first from Motown to reach No. 1 on the pop charts. One of The Supremes’ many albums, Supremes A’ Go Go, was the first album by an all-woman group to reach #1 on Billboard’s 200 list. Martha & the Vandellas’ 1964 song “Dancing in the Street” became an anthem of the Civil Rights movement, and because of the cultural significance it took on, it is in the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry.

This playlist, also featuring The Chiffons, The Velvelettes, Tammi Terrell, and others, is a tribute to the artistry, talent, and persistence of Black women in music.