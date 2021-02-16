From the Editor's Desk: Introducing a Change

Making your experience at our publication more purposeful
We’ve noticed a shift on the internet. Maybe you’ve felt it, too.

As the internet has grown, we’ve felt overwhelmed by the endless stream of content. Conversations online have gotten increasingly louder and more hostile. We’re still, perhaps reflexively, checking in online—but we’re often left feeling more drained than uplifted.

Here at Verily, we’ve always aimed to be a respite from the noise of the internet by providing thoughtful, nuanced commentary and beautiful imagery that inspires you when you’re both online and off. As our experience of the internet has changed, we’ve found we needed to make a few changes ourselves.

Since our founding, the categories our publication has published under—Fashion, Beauty, Relationships, Culture, Health, and Lifestyle— have remained more or less unchanged. While we’ll continue to publish articles on those topics, the manner in which we want to talk about those topics has shifted.

In our editorial meetings we find ourselves talking about articles that will curb burnout, enrich the personal lives of women, and inspire more meaning in our lives offline. While we believe our publication has always served these aims, we found that there was room for new dimensions for seeing our content. To that end, we’d like to introduce you to our new section categories.

Beauty

Realistic suggestions and inspiration for finding and enhancing our own beauty—whether in our clothes, make-up, and hair, or in our homes, relationships, and every other corner of our lives.

Personal

Expert guidance, true stories, and thoughtful commentary to foster deeper connections with the people around us and more meaning in our personal lives.

Productivity

The work of our lives doesn’t have to be glamorous to be meaningful and restorative. Real women and experts offer tips and tricks for making the work of life—both in the professional realm and in our homes—work for us.

Culture

Cultural observations and commentary that deliver nuanced thinking, honest perspectives, and factual reporting on the most important issues facing women today—all with an aim to dignify and empower women.

Offline

Insight on cultivating hobbies, tips for exercise and health, and inspiration for other aspects of our offline lives to keep us grounded.

We hope this change makes your experience of our site more purposeful and uplifting. More than anything, we hope our publication continues to help you live a deeply meaningful and fulfilling life. 

