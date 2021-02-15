Managing Your Time Strategically

Managing Your Time Strategically

Tips you can tailor to your work situation and life
Author:
Publish date:

Different seasons of life can require different time management strategies. What works in an office setting may not work well when working from home. When you transition between jobs, you may discover that a tip that served you well at your last job may not transfer well to your new one. Or, there may be old strategies we’ve left behind unintentionally, and getting reacquainted with them would serve us well again now. 

Whatever the case may be, reflecting on time management tips—whether familiar or new—can help boost our motivation and productivity. Here, we offer you a roundup of our favorite time management tools.

One-minute rule

If you have a lot of short tasks that tend to pile up, the one-minute trick may work for you. Although I usually apply it to household tasks, it can be adapted to work tasks, too. Basically, the rule helps you to execute short, “one-minute” tasks that you’d normally put off for later: you do them immediately, as they occur, instead. For example, if you find out you need to schedule a meeting, set a date for it right away, rather than adding “schedule meeting” to your to-do list. 

The caveat here is that you don’t stop something you are already doing to take care of a one-minute task. For example, you wouldn’t stop working on your presentation to answer a quick email—that interruption would slow your progress, rather than helping boost your productivity.

Single tasking 

keepreading

Join the Verily Yours membership for $7.99/mo or $60/year to read this article and more editions from Verily Work. All memberships start with a FREE 30-day trial.

Already a member? Access this edition here.

Tags
terms:
Verily YoursVerily Work
Screen Shot 2019-05-10 at 3.08.34 PM
Lifestyle

Reclaiming Your Time: Preventing Procrastination and Owning Productivity

Four tips for boundaries in your life, written by a therapist.

heather-mount-h9y_74bpXPE-unsplash
Lifestyle

Creative Centerpieces for Any Time of Year

Celebrate everyday life with a touch of style

debby-hudson-n0-kZDs2EI4-unsplash
Lifestyle

Mourning Lost Expectations and Recalibrating Our Goals

Reflecting on our work year—and dealing with it

freestocks-sG2Eme9Ky8U-unsplash
Lifestyle

How to Deal with Work-Related Christmas Complications

Making room for difficult emotions alongside holiday joys

carolyn-v-SvbDNnbipj0-unsplash-scaled
Lifestyle

Using Work to Deal with Stress—And How to Stop

Recognizing when work turns into a coping mechanism

nigel-cohen--IDRdFyJq1Y-unsplash
Lifestyle

Steering Conversations Toward Restorative Topics

Simple ways to prevent work talk from dominating your social life

wendy-rueter-MN0Ja79Wav0-unsplash-scaled
Lifestyle

Finding Your “Sweet Spot” in Your Career

Making the most of our natural talents, skills, and interests can guide us toward meaningful work

janko-ferlic-QD-SF37AC_E-unsplash (1) (1)
Lifestyle

Combatting Burnout with Recovery Time

Understanding the types of activities that help us deal with work stress