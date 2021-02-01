From the Editor’s Desk: Making February Special

February is here. Any other year, we might just let February be a blip on the radar—we’d trudge through this shortest month of the year without thinking much about it.

But in the spirit of making the most of all that we have in a difficult time, we’re setting out on a mission to make February feel more extraordinary—even if we’re simply living our ordinary, daily lives.

We’re calling this mission Project February, and it’ll be a project and community exclusive to Verily Yours members. (If you’re not a member, you can sign up for a FREE-30-day trial, and cancel if you decide you don’t want to continue the membership). It’s our hope that through this month, we’ll get to know each other more and help each other make February special.

Here’s how it will work:

Every Monday morning in February we’ll send an email that sets a focus for the week—things like organization, beauty, ritual, and leisure. Inside that email we’ll include Verily Yours content tailored to the theme of the week. We’ll also invite you to share your experience and wisdom with that topic by answering a weekly question. We’ll be sharing your responses in places like the regularly scheduled Verily Yours newsletters and on social media.

We hope this process will give you not only a project to uplift you through the dreary weeks of February, but also a chance to get to know the other Verily Yours members a bit better.

Together, we’ll do more than trudge through February—we’ll strengthen our daily lives so that they feel less ordinary and more extraordinary.

We hope you join us!