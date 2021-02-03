Dropping the ‘Should’: Making Spending Choices That Matter to You

Dropping the ‘Should’: Making Spending Choices That Matter to You

Eliminating outside noise and establishing your personal priorities
Author:
Publish date:

You vote with your money.

Your purchase can make a difference.

Don’t you want what’s best for you and your loved ones?

We may not be aware of it, but we face a lot of pressure on a daily basis when it comes to how we spend our money. Certainly, there are local and far-reaching consequences to where and how we spend, and as responsible adults, it’s good to be aware of that. But sometimes it can seem that everywhere we turn, someone has an opinion—some more forceful than others—on how our money gets put to use.

When we’re given options for a certain product or service, one mindset is that we ought to choose the cheaper alternative to get more “bang” for our buck. On the flip side, there’s the philosophy that we should buy items that are “better” for us, the environment, or other social concerns around the world—even if they cost more.

We here at Verily Cents are all for good value. But we’re also all for using products and services that best serve our own unique lifestyles. So when it comes time to pull out our wallets, how do we choose which way to go?

keepreading

Join our Verily Yours membership for $7.99/mo or $60/year to read this article and more editions from Verily Cents. All memberships start with a FREE 30-day trial.

Already a member? Access this edition here.

Tags
terms:
Verily CentsVerily Yours
3fb5158c-113e-4766-acc1-68854e74bc6d
Lifestyle

Evaluate Your Spending with a Quick Audit

Giving your budget the routine maintenance it needs

katie-harp-aGwT9nSiTWU-unsplash
Lifestyle

How to Choose a Bank

A bank or credit union is more than a holding ground for your money

freestocks-k-Rp0V0XWWU-unsplash (1)
Lifestyle

Using This Christmas to Prepare Financially for the Next

Give yourself (and your wallet) the gift of planning ahead

27926a56-755c-40ae-bbd4-bb6eff73e20e
Lifestyle

The Why and How of Improving Your Credit Score

Developing awareness about how this number fits into your financial plans

phil-hearing-IYfp2Ixe9nM-unsplash
Lifestyle

Practical Knowledge for Pursuing the Dream of Home Ownership

Learning about the process can improve your first experience

katie-harp-Gv9FUrfEM_o-unsplash-scaled
Lifestyle

Deciding Where to Store Your Savings

Not all savings accounts are alike

corinne-kutz-ToU_nfQQEOI-unsplash
Lifestyle

Making Room for Generosity

Experience the benefits of building giving into your budget

e02d90b7-d23e-48e7-94f6-2a422e14a7a8
Lifestyle

Determining Whether to DIY

Creating things on our own doesn’t always mean saving money