At Home with Her: An Airy Art Studio

Tell us about your favorite spot in your home. Why is it your favorite spot?

My art studio is definitely my favorite spot in our home! Painting collections are ever-rotating on my studio wall, and there’s always a stack of books and other little treasures on my desk.

I’ve been especially thankful for my home art studio during this pandemic. It gives me the space to continue creating meaningful artwork. I hope to inspire people to live beautiful and fulfilling lives—we need love and beauty more than ever right now!

Is there a particular story about how this spot came to be arranged/decorated the way it is? Are there any particular pieces that have significant history to you or your family?

My art studio has gone through several transformations in the last three years. The room was originally a carpeted dining room when we bought our house. As you might guess, the carpet was the first thing to go, and then we gave the room a fresh coat of paint.

In the beginning, my husband Brantley and I shared the space as an office/studio, which worked great until my paintings started getting bigger. Now, it’s all studio space (don’t worry, Brantley got his own office space, too)!

One of my favorite things about my studio is the bay window allowing for lots of natural lighting, which is terrific for painting at my easel. I like to think that my art easel has lots of significant history, both for me and in its previous life. Brantley actually gave me the easel as a wedding gift, and it was once used to restore artwork at the North Carolina Museum of Art! I sometimes daydream about what historic works once sat where I now paint . . . could it have been the previous resting place of a Monet or Cézanne?

Have there been particularly inspiring or moving moments in this corner of your home? Or, is there a particular feeling you get when you are in this space in your house?

I feel at peace when I’m in my studio creating. It’s like everything around me fades away, and I can just melt into the painting. When I have Lauren Daigle playing in the background, and I really get in the flow of painting, it feels like magic.

Painting is definitely a spiritual act for me. I’m learning to listen with my heart and to have faith in the process. My ultimate mission is to paint a picture of God’s love for every heart and home, and that starts in my studio in my own home!