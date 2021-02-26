An Easy, Hearty Dinner Starring the Humble Potato

Verily Table: Here for you in the dinner hour
Loaded Baked Potatoes

Source: Verily | Total Time: 1 hour 15 minutes | Serves: 4

Notes: Baked potatoes are such an easy meal, and I’d bet you have at least a few of these ingredients on hand! It can be fun to experiment with different toppings, but this version features the classics: bacon, broccoli, and cheese.
– Rachel Kemp

Get the recipe >>

