A Budget-Friendly Recipe with Minimal Prep

Sweet Potato Lentils

Source: Pinch of Yum | Total Time: 4 hours 30 minutes | Serves: 6-8

Notes: This recipe falls into that wonderful category of healthy comfort food. I recommend checking the lentils after an hour; red lentils get mushy very quickly, so you don't want to overcook them.
– Laura Loker

Get the recipe >>

morerecipes

