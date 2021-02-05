A Budget-Friendly Recipe with Minimal Prep

Sweet Potato Lentils

Source: Pinch of Yum | Total Time: 4 hours 30 minutes | Serves: 6-8



Notes: This recipe falls into that wonderful category of healthy comfort food. I recommend checking the lentils after an hour; red lentils get mushy very quickly, so you don't want to overcook them.

– Laura Loker



Get the recipe >>

To learn more about Verily Table or to start your free trial, click here. To read more about Verily Yours or to start your free trial, click here.

Already a member? Check your email for this week's Verily Table edition, or browse all recipes here.