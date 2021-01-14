Twinkly, Festive Touches for the Darkness of Winter

The warm glow of a fire, the flicker of candlelight on the kitchen table, a string of bistro lights hung in the backyard—there’s nothing quite like light to add ambience and coziness to one’s home. I often think of the Danish practice of hygge during the winter doldrums: how creating a warm and cozy atmosphere can bring feelings of contentment and wellbeing that benefit not only you and those you live with, but all who step into your home in search of comfort and rest.



Add cozy cheer to your own space this winter season through the use of light by following the ideas below.



01. Luminaries and lanterns

Join the Verily Yours membership for $7.99/mo or $60/year to read this article and more editions from Verily Home. All memberships start with a FREE 30-day trial.

Already a member? Access this edition here.