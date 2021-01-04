Rethinking Our Approach to New Year’s Resolutions

Rethinking Our Approach to New Year’s Resolutions

Reframe goal-setting to be more realistic, more caring, and more tailored to real life
Author:
Publish date:

Raise your hand if you’ve ever written out a carefully-planned, meticulously-considered list of goals in December, envisioning a new you and a new life in a new year—only to meet February with a slightly blasé attitude, jaded by the long winter, and a little crestfallen that none of your goals came to pass.

I certainly have. And it’s true for most of us: there’s a reason that February gym attendance falls precipitously, year after year.

This year, when we’re putting together 2021 resolutions, we need to consider who we are and where we’re coming from. (And if you are someone who doesn’t particularly care to set resolutions that’s okay, too—give yourself permission to opt out, and be at peace with that.)

This year, of all years, it’s time to put together our list of future goals with a little realism—and a little grace.

Even in a normal year, people tend to set themselves up for failure with wildly optimistic, ambitious resolutions to reinvent themselves in a matter of weeks. Science says it’s a much better idea to stick with a more humble ledger of quiet, actionable habits that will themselves give us more happiness, health, and progress in the long run.

wtkr

Join the Verily Yours membership for $7.99/mo or $60/year to read this article and more editions from Verily Work. All memberships start with a FREE 30-day trial.

Already a member? Access this edition here.

Tags
terms:
Verily YoursVerily Work
monika-stawowy-Jfj8TLJoqJg-unsplash (1)
Lifestyle

Relaxing Our Approach to Receiving

Learning what's in our control and what's not

linkedin-sales-navigator-0QvTyp0gH3A-unsplash (1)
Lifestyle

Asking for Work References with Confidence

A few tips to ease a potentially tricky part of the job hunt

janko-ferlic-QD-SF37AC_E-unsplash (1) (1)
Lifestyle

Combatting Burnout with Recovery Time

Understanding the types of activities that help us deal with work stress

boris-smokrovic--3S74BwJ17w-unsplash
Lifestyle

Approaching a Performance Review with Calmness and Confidence

Facing (and acing!) evaluations

alex-ghizila-UD_j10SKj5g-unsplash
Lifestyle

Measuring Your Tasks in Pomodoros

A time-tracking method to aid your productivity

debby-hudson-n0-kZDs2EI4-unsplash
Lifestyle

Mourning Lost Expectations and Recalibrating Our Goals

Reflecting on our work year—and dealing with it

wendy-rueter-MN0Ja79Wav0-unsplash-scaled
Lifestyle

Finding Your “Sweet Spot” in Your Career

Making the most of our natural talents, skills, and interests can guide us toward meaningful work

chang-min-caLZjNiAHrU-unsplash (1) (1)
Lifestyle

Seeing the Kindness in Expressing Our Needs

Asking for help can benefit our relationships at home and at work