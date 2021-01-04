From the Editor's Desk: Making Time for the Complexity of Our Stories

When January rolls around, many of us find ourselves fighting off sadness induced by the cold weather and the post-holiday blues. The sudden loss of socialization, family time to look forward to, and festive decorations sends us into a malaise. As I’ve thought about it this year, especially because many of us didn’t have as many parties and family gatherings as years past, I've wondered if making time for reflection, particularly about the people, places, and moments that have made us who we are, can help ground us in a fresh new year instead of wistful wishes for more holiday festivities.

The holidays in particular bring out a lot of stories about childhood—the gifts you asked for, the traditions you loved as a little girl, and the family and loved ones you spent time with. We come back from time in our family homes a bit more aware of the dynamics in relationships that shaped us, the things we carried with us, and the things that have changed since we left home.

Oftentimes, we don’t take a lot of time to notice these details about our lives. We’re busy with work and our loved ones and distracted by the demands of daily life. But I wonder if part of the specialness of the holidays we miss is this sort of acknowledgement: that we are unique individuals, shaped by a lot more than often meets the eye or than we even take time to remember.

In this first week back from the holidays, even though we may be settling into the throes of work and normal daily life again, may you fight the post-holiday blues by finding time to reflect on the uniqueness of who you are and the people and places that shaped you.