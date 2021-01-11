Post-Christmas Ideas to Keep Your Workspace Merry and Bright

Post-Christmas Ideas to Keep Your Workspace Merry and Bright

Create a new sense of cheer with a few simple touches (and no clutter)
Author:
Publish date:

The days and weeks between New Years and early spring can feel a bit drab. It’s too early for spring decor, but packing up our holiday items can leave our spaces feeling empty and barren.

We may be tempted to fill our workspaces with more clutter in an attempt to make things feel less desolate. But as blogger, author, and decorator Myquillyn Smith shares in her latest book, Welcome Home: A Cozy Minimalist Guide to Decorating and Hosting All Year, it is perfectly okay to let a room “breathe” every now and then. Clearing out our holiday decor can be a great chance to reset our workspaces—whether they are at home or in an office building—and start fresh. Not to mention, winter is a time with a lot of natural beauty and invitation to comfort, coziness, and warmth, and we can embrace these elements in our workspaces.

Here are a few ways to keep your workspace beautiful and cheery even after you’ve tossed out the last Christmas garland.

wtkr

Join the Verily Yours membership for $7.99/mo or $60/year to read this article and more editions from Verily Work. All memberships start with a FREE 30-day trial.

Already a member? Access this edition here.

Tags
terms:
Verily YoursVerily Work
isabella-and-louisa-fischer-9_5z24t0DFA-unsplash
Lifestyle

Bringing the Spirit of Fall to Your Work

Reinvigorate yourself with a few fall-themed practices

toa-heftiba-vP2ti9kJefE-unsplash-scaled
Lifestyle

Ending Your Workweek with a Thoughtful Examination

Reflecting on the good and the bad

jen-theodore-vJ8c4BKaqWE-unsplash
Lifestyle

Maximizing Leisure with a Well-Spent Workday

How a few habits can make your personal time more meaningful

alicja-gancarz-HjkLtClcl2k-unsplash
Lifestyle

Powering Down for Christmas

Tips to help you step away from work and enjoy whatever time off you have

kelly-sikkema-FbDyQzVfy94-unsplash (1)
Lifestyle

Take Thanksgiving to Work with a Grateful Gesture

Appreciating people who have helped your career flourish

113ee085-2d00-47be-92a1-5bd622b6a9a0
Lifestyle

Navigating Election Week Tension at Work

Making a plan for handling political banter

freestocks-sG2Eme9Ky8U-unsplash
Lifestyle

How to Deal with Work-Related Christmas Complications

Making room for difficult emotions alongside holiday joys

stil-ouph2AfC2e8-unsplash
Lifestyle

Building Slack into Your Holiday Months

Time management expert Laura Vanderkam’s tips for keeping work from impeding holiday fun