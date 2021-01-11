Post-Christmas Ideas to Keep Your Workspace Merry and Bright

The days and weeks between New Years and early spring can feel a bit drab. It’s too early for spring decor, but packing up our holiday items can leave our spaces feeling empty and barren.



We may be tempted to fill our workspaces with more clutter in an attempt to make things feel less desolate. But as blogger, author, and decorator Myquillyn Smith shares in her latest book, Welcome Home: A Cozy Minimalist Guide to Decorating and Hosting All Year, it is perfectly okay to let a room “breathe” every now and then. Clearing out our holiday decor can be a great chance to reset our workspaces—whether they are at home or in an office building—and start fresh. Not to mention, winter is a time with a lot of natural beauty and invitation to comfort, coziness, and warmth, and we can embrace these elements in our workspaces.



Here are a few ways to keep your workspace beautiful and cheery even after you’ve tossed out the last Christmas garland.

