Get Cozy with Chicken Orzo

Get Cozy with Chicken Orzo

Verily Table: Here for you in the dinner hour
Author:
Publish date:
batch

Creamy Chicken Orzo

Source: The Modern Proper | Total Time: 35 minutes | Serves: 6

Notes: Basically, this recipe is like chicken noodle soup ... but without the soup part, because the orzo absorbs the broth. In other words, it's delightfully comforting. I didn't add any salt, as my chicken was already pretty salty. (I used this recipe to precook my chicken, and what I didn't use for the orzo, I made into chicken salad for lunches.)
– Kellie Moore

Get the recipe >>

morerecipes

To learn more about Verily Table or to start your free trial, click here. To read more about Verily Yours or to start your free trial, click here.

Already a member? Check your email for this week's Verily Table edition, or browse all recipes here.

jonathan-daniels-78Fr6nZRDIc-unsplash
Lifestyle

Chicken Kabobs for an End-of-Summer Cookout

Verily Table: Here for you in the dinner hour

rayia-soderberg-FUsq49lD1xY-unsplash
Lifestyle

A Use for Your Canned Chicken

Verily Table: Here for you in the dinner hour

dane-deaner-wkC8EX8y9Mc-unsplash
Lifestyle

Weeknight-Friendly Chicken With a Creamy, Umami Sauce

Verily Table: Here for you in the dinner hour

hue12-photography-yTnjFssdo7w-unsplash
Lifestyle

Tandoori Chicken to Prep Now and Enjoy Later

Verily Table: Here for you in the dinner hour

debby-hudson-Kle3DEp64WY-unsplash
Lifestyle

Delightfully Delicious French Onion Pork Chops

Verily Table: Here for you in the dinner hour

mona-mok-wx4A5w85Sm8-unsplash
Lifestyle

Appetizers for Your Holiday Get-Togethers

Verily Table: Here for you in the dinner hour.

caroline-attwood-m3jtY6EobzM-unsplash
Lifestyle

A Batch of Tortelloni Soup for a Cool Week

Verily Table: Here for you in the dinner hour

rebekah-howell-A4z0UBgAwyc-unsplash
Lifestyle

An Egg Recipe Inspired by a Movie

Verily Table: Here for you in the dinner hour