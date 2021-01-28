Creative Centerpieces for Any Time of Year

Creative Centerpieces for Any Time of Year

Celebrate everyday life with a touch of style
Author:
Publish date:

When we think of a centerpiece, an image of a floral bouquet arranged in a vase probably comes to mind for many of us. But centerpieces can include far more than flowers. Greenery, succulents, pine cones, or anything botanical (real or faux) may be the obvious, as well as candles with candlesticks or votives of various textures, colors, and sizes.

But centerpieces aren’t limited to just flowers and candles. Think edible—fruit, vegetables, even candy and baked goods! Additionally, centerpieces need not be limited to things that look alive or can be consumed—ornaments, decorative balls, art supplies, even sports equipment can be used in the right settings.

Centerpieces need not be reserved for holidays or special occasions; there are plenty of ways to incorporate them into your everyday decor. When designing a centerpiece, there is abundant room for creativity—but if you struggle with creativity, there are also plenty of easy, no-fail centerpiece solutions. Here are some helpful guidelines that will help you create a centerpiece that’s pleasing to the eye and simple to arrange.

keepreading

Join the Verily Yours membership for $7.99/mo or $60/year to read this article and more editions from Verily Home. All memberships start with a FREE 30-day trial.

Already a member? Access this edition here.

Tags
terms:
Verily YoursVerily Home
liana-mikah-jbqX046ww8I-unsplash
Lifestyle

Adding Dimension and Order with Decorative Trays

Stylish accents for cluttered areas

2philipp-berndt-5i0GnoTTjSE-unsplash
Lifestyle

Taking Walls from Drab to Fab

Verily Home: Timeless interior design made simple for you

diego-botero-POiwyLRqnbk-unsplash-scaled
Lifestyle

How Your Mom’s Style May Shape Yours

The memories of your childhood home may shape your current dwelling

allef-vinicius-verEqQEUuzk-unsplash
Lifestyle

Twinkly, Festive Touches for the Darkness of Winter

Decorating with light to add cozy cheer to your home

freestocks-sG2Eme9Ky8U-unsplash
Lifestyle

How to Deal with Work-Related Christmas Complications

Making room for difficult emotions alongside holiday joys

carolyn-v-SvbDNnbipj0-unsplash-scaled
Lifestyle

Using Work to Deal with Stress—And How to Stop

Recognizing when work turns into a coping mechanism

freestocks--Qf9JKLysUg-unsplash
Lifestyle

Finding Your Own Approach to Decorating the Christmas Tree

Verily Home designers share their tree decorating tips—and tree alternatives

Screen Shot 2019-05-10 at 3.08.34 PM
Lifestyle

Reclaiming Your Time: Preventing Procrastination and Owning Productivity

Four tips for boundaries in your life, written by a therapist.