At Home with Her: A Curated Picture Corner That Inspires Contentment

Name: Kelsi Folsom

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Tell us about your favorite spot in your home. Why is it your favorite spot?

There is a corner in my bedroom that recently became a breath of fresh air. I see this curated corner from my bed every morning as the sun peeks through the blinds, and every evening before I drift away to Hushabye Mountain. It reminds me that the disparate pieces of my life will find their way to each other eventually. It may be years before a piece of art finds the right frame, just like it may be years before a skill or a passion of mine finds the right outlet. The small, along-the-way nurturing of dreams is important, whether it’s a business idea, that book you’ve been meaning to carve out a few chapters on, or a better soul-care routine. We are drawn to certain things that reflect the people we are and the people we want to be at any given moment in time. The pictures from Maui especially hold many secrets from the year my husband and I lived there with our firstborn, and I smile remembering the rich, winding path our marriage has taken. The idyllic, Hawaiian scenes saturated in light and color take my heart to faraway places of adventure and peace—a welcome trip during long winter days spent indoors.

Is there a particular story about how this spot came to be arranged/decorated the way it is? Are there any particular pieces that have significant history to you or your family?

Initially there was nothing but bare wall. Then my husband found a circa-1800s walnut wood butler cart at an estate sale in Texas and surprised me with it for Christmas a few years ago, and we wheeled it there “temporarily,” to make room in the nursery for the changing table. During our first month of marriage, we had taken an after-dinner stroll and ducked into a local artist's studio. That evening, we acquired a piece of gourd art that we lovingly refer to as “The Happy Whale,” because he has no other purpose but to make all who look upon him smile. I love flowers, so naturally next came the vase from my mother’s Italian kitchen set from the eighteen months we lived along the Adriatic Sea during my childhood. I added a few fresh flowers, which have now dried up, but I like its natural progression into the decay of fall. A good vase can handle any season.

Have there been particularly inspiring or moving moments in this corner of your home? Or, is there a particular feeling you get when you are in this space in your house?

My little corner brings a sense of contentment and reminds me to be hospitable with my time and resources. I see the life my husband and I have been building as a unique and good one, even with all the unexpected twists and turns (and children!) it has had. Our collection of travels and curiosities can bring inspiration to others if we are intentional in noticing and sharing it. The little loves of our life matter more than we think; they are the talismans of our very existence, and that is irreplaceable.

