A Soup Recipe That's So, So Satisfying
Chicken Wild Rice Soup
Source: Pinch of Yum | Total Time: 6–7 hours | Serves: 8
This soup tastes like Thanksgiving stuffing in the very best way. For the poultry spices, try thyme, rosemary, and/or sage. I have already made this several times since first trying this recipe, and I know I'm going to be making it even more often as the cold weather continues.
– Laura Loker
