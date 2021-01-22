A Soup Recipe That's So, So Satisfying

Chicken Wild Rice Soup

Source: Pinch of Yum | Total Time: 6–7 hours | Serves: 8

This soup tastes like Thanksgiving stuffing in the very best way. For the poultry spices, try thyme, rosemary, and/or sage. I have already made this several times since first trying this recipe, and I know I'm going to be making it even more often as the cold weather continues.

– Laura Loker

