A Colorful Spaghetti Squash Recipe for a Dreary Day

Lemon Chicken Spaghetti Squash

Source: Tasty | Total Time: 50 minutes | Serves: 4



Notes: This is an active recipe, but it is pretty time-efficient: you can prep and cook the chicken and veggies while the squash cooks in the oven. A word of warning about microwaving the spaghetti squash before baking it: if you have a lower-watt microwave, it may need a little more than five minutes before you can cut it.

– Laura Loker



Get the recipe >>

To learn more about Verily Table or to start your free trial, click here. To read more about Verily Yours or to start your free trial, click here.

Already a member? Check your email for this week's Verily Table edition, or browse all recipes here.