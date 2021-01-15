A Colorful Spaghetti Squash Recipe for a Dreary Day

A Colorful Spaghetti Squash Recipe for a Dreary Day

Verily Table: Here for you in the dinner hour
Lemon Chicken Spaghetti Squash

Source: Tasty | Total Time: 50 minutes | Serves: 4

Notes: This is an active recipe, but it is pretty time-efficient: you can prep and cook the chicken and veggies while the squash cooks in the oven. A word of warning about microwaving the spaghetti squash before baking it: if you have a lower-watt microwave, it may need a little more than five minutes before you can cut it.
– Laura Loker

