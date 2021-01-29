Spicy Chicken—Brushed with Honey

Spicy Chicken—Brushed with Honey

Verily Table: Here for you in the dinner hour
Spicy Honey-Brushed Chicken Thighs

Source: Cooking Light | Total Time: 20 minutes | Serves: 4

Notes: If you have chicken in the fridge or freezer and a well-stocked spice cabinet, this recipe is within reach without a trip to the grocery store. Note that it is spicy, so reduce the ground red pepper to just a pinch if you want less heat. Any cut of chicken will work, but adjust the cooking time/method accordingly.
– Laura Loker

