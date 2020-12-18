Warm Up on a Winter Night with Sausage and Peppers

slowcooker

Sausage and Peppers

Source: Slow Cooker Foodie | Total Time: 3 hours 10 minutes | Serves: 6

Notes: It’s hard to go wrong with Italian sausage. This meal is easy and quick to prep (and with so few ingredients, you hardly need the recipe). The recipe calls for 2 cups of tomato sauce, but to avoid wasting your leftover sauce, you might as well use the whole jar. Serving it with pasta, rice, or rolls stretches the yield even more.

– Laura Loker

Get the recipe >>

