Simple Homemade Bread to Accompany a Festive Meal

Tuscan-Style Bread with Herbs

Source: King Arthur Baking | Total Time: 2 hours 12 minutes | Yield: 1 loaf

Notes: This is a great recipe to try if you’re new to bread: it’s simple but delicious. I used a packet of active dry yeast instead of instant yeast (the former requires “proofing,” or stirring it in with 3-ish Tbsp warm water and a spoonful of sugar, then letting it sit to get foamy before adding the rest of the ingredients; if you go this route, reduce the overall amount of water by a couple Tbsp, adding more as needed if the dough is too dry). For the herbs: I used dried rosemary, oregano, thyme, and a little bit of nutmeg. Finally, I cut the second rise short, and it was still excellent.

– Laura Loker

Get the recipe >>

To learn more about Verily Table or to start your free trial, click here. To read more about Verily Yours or to start your free trial, click here.

Already a member? Check your email for this week's Verily Table edition, or browse all recipes here.