Simple Homemade Bread to Accompany a Festive Meal

Verily Table
Tuscan-Style Bread with Herbs

Source: King Arthur Baking | Total Time: 2 hours 12 minutes | Yield: 1 loaf

Notes: This is a great recipe to try if you’re new to bread: it’s simple but delicious. I used a packet of active dry yeast instead of instant yeast (the former requires “proofing,” or stirring it in with 3-ish Tbsp warm water and a spoonful of sugar, then letting it sit to get foamy before adding the rest of the ingredients; if you go this route, reduce the overall amount of water by a couple Tbsp, adding more as needed if the dough is too dry). For the herbs: I used dried rosemary, oregano, thyme, and a little bit of nutmeg. Finally, I cut the second rise short, and it was still excellent. 

– Laura Loker

Get the recipe >>

