Looking Ahead By Looking Back: Accepting Help

In 2021, I’d like to rely more on others for help when I need it, rather than thinking I can do everything myself. I learned this the hard way in 2020.

In its earliest days, the Coronavirus pandemic dropped a monsoon of responsibilities on my plate; working from home, I suddenly had a ton of home needs to meet in challenging ways, while my two grade school kids attempted to learn from home at the same time as my planned-for childcare for my baby disappeared in thin air. My husband’s work came to a standstill as well, and since he’s a contractor paid per client, I felt no option to take a break, as we needed to pay the bills. As our lockdown started, I felt like I was in survival mode that I couldn’t escape.

I wrote about the challenges I experienced in Verily’s “Consider This” column in April, which was in the thick of it for me: “My husband helps with the kids when he’s available at home, but we both feel very pushed to the brink. The most neglected items are sleep and tidying—the lack of which both unfortunately compound stress. Between tripping over things in the house or struggling with dishes, it can feel like constant survival mode with no breaks, with a nagging feeling that I’m still not doing enough—while I know I’m doing the best I can. Which is what makes it feel as much a physical struggle as a mental one.”

A single friend told me she felt touch-deprived a month into the pandemic; I couldn’t have felt more opposite. I had children reaching out to me around the clock with added emotional mom obligations to explain and help them navigate all the changes we were experiencing, at the same time as working, attempting to meet our home needs—I felt an ever present state of obligations and no rest—not even available as an option. I ultimately needed to work in the evenings to not go crazy in the daytimes with the kids, and there was no room for fun to be had.

Months into the unsustainable juggle, I spoke with Laura Vanderkam, author of the work-from-home staple The New Corner Office, who reminded me that as I am looking for ways to take care of the people around me, I need to also take care of myself; and working without childcare was doing the opposite.

As many family members of mine work in healthcare, I was all too aware of the real health complications people are experiencing, I felt these were real-world limitations along the lines of “I can’t go about without risk of getting a disease”—something my governor, myself, or anyone else could not make just go away if we wished. Even without the lockdown, it seemed wise to limit social contact to protect the health of my family members and the lives of others, and this reinforced my physical constraints in the home. This made asking for help difficult to envision.

One day, while I was talking to a friend who has asthma and is at high-risk for COVID complications, but who also works a full time job that has virtual meetings all day long, while her kids are learning virtually at the same time, we brainstormed for solutions. There must be caretakers out there who are marketing themselves for these kind of scenarios, right? People who aren’t going out to superspreader parties, who recognize the risks, and who would be low risk to employ for childcare help. I thought of a friend who I knew was introverted (translate, not likely one to be going out to large group events these days) and who I recalled was looking for nanny work. I reached out to her, and she was very interested.

After a couple days of help, I felt I could start to breathe again.

After getting some of my life back, I couldn’t believe how long I had gone without getting help. Sure, COVID had made it a risky decision, but then again my sanity and my work could be at risk if I didn’t find some solution.

Looking back, I think I had fallen into some kind of self-pity spiral—a swirling torrent of negative self-talk, critiquing myself for the messy house around me, for forgetting about the start time of a work meeting, for even feeling overwhelmed to begin with. Clearly it’s unproductive to turn on yourself during a time when you need all the support you can get, but that’s what I did.

A talk I listened to a month ago countered that thinking in a novel way. It urged listeners to make time for rest, and to stop thinking we are the only ones who can do tasks ad nauseam. It seems like a common issue for women, hence the focus of the talk, and it couldn't have come at a more apt time for me. While I was at risk of wallowing further into self-pity and negative self-regard for all my apparent failings around the house, the problem was instead that I was expecting I could do everything, and so when I dropped a ball, it was also my fault. It’s stunning how having such a high opinion of oneself (expecting you can do everything on your own is quite a lofty expectation) can feel so remarkably low crummy in real time.

Since the pandemic onslaught of things to juggle at once, I dove into audiobooks like Better than Before by Gretchen Rubin, I Know How She Does It by Laura Vanderkam, and Everything Is Figureoutable by Marie Forleo. Along the way, I realized that relying on others isn’t an admission of defeat, it’s a necessary step toward better habits, any semblance of work-life balance, and reaching my highest goals. Getting groceries delivered, hiring help with my kids at home, and signing up for a premade meal service to take the weight off certain evenings, and accepting house-cleaning help—these weren’t flakey selfish choices but things that were assisting me in maintaining my sanity and best serving my family! I had long staved off from these decisions thinking the cost was prohibitive, but it turns out I could afford them if I made intentional choices elsewhere in my budget; I just had to get over a sense of shame and guilt for needing help to begin with.

It helped me be kinder to myself to help others as well—to be reminded that everyone needs help, that it isn’t only me, that it’s a universal experience.

It pierced my heart this year when I learned one of my medical professional sisters will be working over the holiday and miss Christmas morning with her husband and kids. Hospitalizations are up, vacation days have disappeared, and she and her coworkers are working around the clock to help those suffering from COVID. Hearing that coming months would be the hardest for healthcare professionals, I tried to brainstorm ways to help, but I felt sad and powerless. Then one day she told me about a project she was making for her kids but, due to her schedule, she couldn't finish herself—how much joy I got taking on the project!

This sister almost kept me from helping, saying it was “so much work” and “how could I possibly take this on.” Perhaps she and I are chips off the same block, struggling to accept help when we need it! Honestly, if there was a community giving tree with an ornament that read “help ICU nurse and mom of four make a project for her kids who she won’t see on Christmas morning,” I would have wanted to help. And I still can’t stop myself from brainstorming more ways to lessen her load. (Truly, I wish I could get a talk-show host to help all the ICU nurses everywhere with some kind of bonus, because they are the closest to the action helping those with the worst symptoms ever seen, and physical and emotional burnout is real.)

Nevertheless, it’s this very sister whose positive attitude remains an inspiration to me. While sacrificing so much and missing Christmas, she has an uplifting word whenever I see her. She and my other local sister in healthcare get together as weekly as we can for outdoor or virtual happy hours. We talk about how it’s going and hear what’s going on in each others’ lives; and when we can’t physically ease the burden of the other, we at least can offer validation for the challenge she is carrying, so it feels less like she’s carrying it alone.