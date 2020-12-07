Get a Taste of St. Louis with These Gooey Butter Cookies

Participate in our virtual cookie exchange
Gooey Butter Cookies

Source: Lil' Luna | Total Time: 45 minutes

Notes: Gooey butter cake is a St. Louis idiosyncrasy I’ve come to love in the 7 1/2 years I’ve been living here, but I prefer these cookies to the cake itself. They are super simple and can be easily made in a lot of fun colors! Make sure to put parchment paper or other nonstick baking surface down in order to keep that crisp bottom intact.

– A Reader

Get the recipe >>

About our virtual Christmas cookie exchange

This month, in our daily email and here on our website, we’ll be sharing our favorite Christmas cookie recipes—and we’d love to feature yours!

Submit your favorite cookie recipe here (and be sure to subscribe to our daily email to see yours and others’ submissions!).

Of course, the magic doesn’t have to stop when Christmas is over. Subscribers to Verily Table, our weekly meal-planning newsletter, get five tried-and-true recipes in their inboxes every week from us, the Verily editors, as well as from other Verily Table subscribers. These are the very same recipes we cook for our families and friends in our own homes. In other words, Verily Table is more than a helpful tool; it’s a community.

Subscriptions are $5/month or $60/year (the latter includes our other Verily Yours newsletters, Verily Work, Verily Home, and Verily Cents, as well as access to our members-only website). To learn more about it or to start your free trial, click here.

