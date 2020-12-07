Get a Taste of St. Louis with These Gooey Butter Cookies

Gooey Butter Cookies

Source: Lil' Luna | Total Time: 45 minutes



Notes: Gooey butter cake is a St. Louis idiosyncrasy I’ve come to love in the 7 1/2 years I’ve been living here, but I prefer these cookies to the cake itself. They are super simple and can be easily made in a lot of fun colors! Make sure to put parchment paper or other nonstick baking surface down in order to keep that crisp bottom intact.

– A Reader

Get the recipe >>

