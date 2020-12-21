From the Editor’s Desk: Making Space for Rest

From the Editor’s Desk: Making Space for Rest

We’re taking a short break for the holidays
Author:
Publish date:

Sometimes the holidays are so busy that, despite having some time off from work, we return to our day-to-day lives feeling even more depleted than before. Amid the bustle of activity—baking, wrapping, cleaning, socializing—it’s not always easy to make space for rest.

Whatever your plans are this year, we hope you can find time for slowness, for quiet. After the challenges we’ve faced this year, true rest is among the best gifts we can give ourselves.

To that end, here at Verily, we’re taking a short break from publishing beginning on Wednesday, December 23. We’ll be back with new content on Monday, January 4. In the meantime, we’ll continue to post articles from our archives on our social channels.

We wish you a joyful, restorative end to the year.

Verily (and merrily!) yours,

The Verily Team

