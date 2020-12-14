Candy Cane Cookies that Evoke Childhood Memories

Candy Cane Cookies that Evoke Childhood Memories

Participate in our virtual cookie exchange
Author:
Publish date:
cookies2

Candy Cane Cookies

Source: Reader's family recipe

Notes: I love this recipe because I remember making them with my grandmother when I was little. They are perfect to make on a holiday afternoon with little ones, or just to enjoy with your hot cocoa bar. I do both!

– Elaine

Get the recipe >>

About our virtual Christmas cookie exchange

This month, in our daily email and here on our website, we’ll be sharing our favorite Christmas cookie recipes—and we’d love to feature yours!

Submit your favorite cookie recipe here (and be sure to subscribe to our daily email to see yours and others’ submissions!).

Of course, the magic doesn’t have to stop when Christmas is over. Subscribers to Verily Table, our weekly meal-planning newsletter, get five tried-and-true recipes in their inboxes every week from us, the Verily editors, as well as from other Verily Table subscribers. These are the very same recipes we cook for our families and friends in our own homes. In other words, Verily Table is more than a helpful tool; it’s a community.

Subscriptions are $5/month or $60/year (the latter includes our other Verily Yours newsletters, Verily Work, Verily Home, and Verily Cents, as well as access to our members-only website). To learn more about it or to start your free trial, click here.

beatriz-perez-moya-IUHCR15bznw-unsplash
Lifestyle

Get a Taste of St. Louis with these Gooey Butter Cookies

Participate in our virtual cookie exchange

pexels-kaboompics-com-5765
Lifestyle

A Snickerdoodle Recipe That's Sure to Please

Participate in our virtual cookie exchange

content-pixie-rxicjuBGuQE-unsplash
Lifestyle

A Podcast Episode for Career Wanderers

A preview of our Verily Table podcast picks

stephanie-harvey-wXu28v3rPGM-unsplash
Lifestyle

A Citrusy Sheet Pan Dinner for a Hot Summer Day

Verily Table: Here for you in the dinner hour

rayia-soderberg-FUsq49lD1xY-unsplash
Lifestyle

A Use for Your Canned Chicken

Verily Table: Here for you in the dinner hour

alice-esmeralda-TR0jqqa1MJs-unsplash
Lifestyle

A Way to Enjoy Chili When It’s Too Hot for Soup

Verily Table: Here for you in the dinner hour

sydney-rae-t4XYbj1q_Cc-unsplash
Lifestyle

A Colorful, Prep-Ahead Sheet Pan Dinner

Verily Table: Here for you in the dinner hour

arham-jain-ymChGalX5kU-unsplash
Lifestyle

A Freezer Meal to Save for a Hectic Night

Verily Table: Here for you in the dinner hour