Tandoori Chicken to Prep Now and Enjoy Later

Coconut Tandoori Chicken

Source: Pinch of Yum | Total Time: 25 minutes (instant pot), 4 hours 10 minutes (slow cooker) | Serves: 6-8



Notes: This recipe couldn't be much easier—just stick chicken thighs, honey, coconut milk, and an amazing blend of spices in a plastic freezer bag (or straight into your slow cooker or instant pot, if you're not prepping ahead), and you're good to go! All the spices (garam masala, turmeric, cayenne pepper, chili powder, to name a few) have been used in previous Verily Table recipes, so depending on how much you've been cooking along with us, your shopping list for this recipe may be quite short!

– Kellie Moore



Get the recipe >>

To learn more about Verily Table or to start your free trial, click here. To read more about Verily Yours or to start your free trial, click here.

Already a member? Check your email for this week's Verily Table edition, or browse all recipes here.