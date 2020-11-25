Relaxing Our Approach to Receiving

Relaxing Our Approach to Receiving

Learning what’s in our control and what’s not
Author:
Publish date:

In recent years, I’ve seen a lot of ideas for cutting back on holiday gift-giving—some families even go so far as to have a no-gift Christmas. The topic of simplifying has even been a conversation with both sides of my own extended family. We know there will be gifts, but we’re starting to think more creatively about what and how much we might exchange with one another.

There are many reasons we might want to limit the number of things entering our home: maybe we just finished decluttering. Maybe we’ve read the articles about how kids are happier with fewer toys. Maybe tight finances are keeping us from doing as much giving as usual, and we feel bad about not being able to reciprocate on the same scale as others.

But in our attempts to simplify our own lives by putting limits on what others give, we may unintentionally complicate things by putting strain on our relationships at what should be a joyous occasion.

As we approach the season of gift-giving—as well as conversations about gift exchange logistics—it’s important to remember that it’s not up to us to decide what other people choose to do with their money. All we can control is what we do with our money, and how we respond to the gifts that are given to us.

Here are some things to consider as you approach gift exchanges with your family and friends. 

wtkr

Join our Verily Yours membership for $7.99/mo or $60/year to read this article and more editions from Verily Cents. All memberships start with a FREE 30-day trial.

Already a member? Access this edition here.

Tags
terms:
Verily CentschristmasVerily Yours
chang-min-caLZjNiAHrU-unsplash (1) (1)
Lifestyle

Seeing the Kindness in Expressing Our Needs

Asking for help can benefit our relationships at home and at work

tom-the-photographer-627622-unsplash
Lifestyle

Money Matters: How Our Budget Benefits Our Marriage

How we turned a responsibility into an opportunity.

brown-leather-crossbody-bag-with-eyeglasses-157888-scaled
Lifestyle

Using Retail Therapy with Care

Examining our shopping habits and moods

aaron-burden-UvRMcIeXq9Y-unsplash
Lifestyle

Dreaming Big and Investing in the Future

Investment steps you can take right now

micheile-henderson-ZVprbBmT8QA-unsplash
Lifestyle

Investing 101: Helpful Terms to Know

Basic terminology to get you started

debby-hudson-n0-kZDs2EI4-unsplash
Lifestyle

Mourning Lost Expectations and Recalibrating Our Goals

Reflecting on our work year—and dealing with it

phil-hearing-IYfp2Ixe9nM-unsplash
Lifestyle

Practical Knowledge for Pursuing the Dream of Home Ownership

Learning about the process can improve your first experience

e02d90b7-d23e-48e7-94f6-2a422e14a7a8
Lifestyle

Determining Whether to DIY

Creating things on our own doesn’t always mean saving money