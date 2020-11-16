Playlist: White (Christmas) Noise

Sleigh bells, crackling fireplaces, and other holiday sounds
If there were a year to start listening to Christmas music early, it’s 2020. I won’t bother to list the reasons we are collectively tired to the bone.

Alas, my tradition-loving self cannot permit it, and when I turned on my favorite Christmas playlist last week, I shut it off immediately. Too soon; too sacred. I wanted to be able to enjoy it, but I couldn’t, and I can’t even articulate precisely why.

My weary heart—and perhaps yours, too—is still longing for some Christmas cheer, however, and let me tell you: I’ve found it in holiday ambient sounds. This playlist offers train whistles, sleigh bells, winter storms, crackling fires, carriage rides, and more—all the magic of your favorite Christmas movie, except you can listen to it as you go about your day (and, in my case, before Thanksgiving).

Whether you choose your favorite track to put on repeat, pair it with your favorite music (Christmas or otherwise), or simply listen to it straight through, enjoy. And happy almost-December.

