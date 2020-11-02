Playlist: Voices of Broadway

Looking beyond the show tunes
The artists who delight us on Broadway have a dynamism all their own: a powerful way of moving, speaking, and of course, singing that captures our attention for hours and leaves us awestruck.

But these artists are just as dynamic off the stage—and in the recording studio. Look around, and you’ll find plenty of Broadway stars with solo albums. This playlist highlights just a few of them. Featuring Wicked’s Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth and Hamilton’s Leslie Odom Jr., among others, it boasts some seriously powerful vocals. 

