Easy, Delicious Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Source: Budget Bytes | Total Time: 50 minutes | Serves: 4

Notes: I've always been hesitant to make broccoli cheddar soup—I worried that it wouldn't measure up to the restaurant version. Let me assure you, this recipe does not disappoint! I used 2 percent milk instead of whole milk, and it was still delicious. I suggest serving it with a good crusty bread—or better yet, in a bread bowl!
– Kellie Moore

Get the recipe >>

