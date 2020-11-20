Bacon-Wrapped Dates for Your Holiday Get-Togethers

Bacon-Wrapped Dates for Your Holiday Get-Togethers

Verily Table: Here for you in the dinner hour.
Author:
Publish date:
appetizers2

Bacon-Wrapped Dates with Goat Cheese

Source: Pinch of Yum | Total Time: 30 minutes | Serves: 8

Notes: Use lots of goat cheese and make sure it's soft! These are divine no matter what, but they're best when the goat cheese doesn't dry out from cooking.
– Emily Lehman

Get the recipe >>

lookingformore2

To learn more about Verily Table or to start your free trial, click here. To read more about Verily Yours or to start your free trial, click here.

Already a member? Check your email for this week's Verily Table edition, or browse all recipes here.

debby-hudson-pomybSOZsts-unsplash
Lifestyle

Loaded Vegetarian Baked Sweet Potato

Verily Table: Here for you in the dinner hour

hue12-photography-yTnjFssdo7w-unsplash
Lifestyle

Tandoori Chicken to Prep Now and Enjoy Later

Verily Table: Here for you in the dinner hour

daniil-silantev-nBuiLbz_j4A-unsplash
Lifestyle

An Eclectic Skillet Meal Worth Trying

Verily Table: Here for you in the dinner hour

reinaldo-kevin-UrqPUe3zUzw-unsplash
Lifestyle

Easy, Delicious Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Verily Table: Here for you in the dinner hour.

tomasz-olszewski-9rt6gV_IjhA-unsplash
Lifestyle

A Salad Recipe That's Worth the Effort

Verily Table: Here for you in the dinner hour

gaelle-marcel-qOwyDpkhaCI-unsplash
Lifestyle

A Mac and Cheese Recipe Worthy of Guests

Verily Table: Here for you in the dinner hour

jonathan-daniels-78Fr6nZRDIc-unsplash
Lifestyle

Chicken Kabobs for an End-of-Summer Cookout

Verily Table: Here for you in the dinner hour

louis-hansel-shotsoflouis-LpHYbY6Qu_o-unsplash
Lifestyle

A Slow Cooker Take on a Favorite Takeout Dish

Verily Table: Here for you in the dinner hour