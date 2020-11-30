A Snickerdoodle Recipe That’s Sure to Please

Snickerdoodles

Source: Modern Honey | Total Time: 25 minutes



Notes: These are soft, chewy, and delectable—a crowd favorite! I never have Cream of Tartar so I omit it, and they turn out just fine. For the right texture, keep a close eye on them when they’re in the oven, and follow the recipe for when to remove them.

– Tatiana Quiroga

Get the recipe >>

About our virtual Christmas cookie exchange

This month, in our daily email and here on our website, we’ll be sharing our favorite Christmas cookie recipes—and we’d love to feature yours!

Submit your favorite cookie recipe here (and be sure to subscribe to our daily email to see yours and others’ submissions!).

