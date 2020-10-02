Travel With a Local: Georgetown, Texas

Name: Savanna Polasek

City: Georgetown, TX

Why should we visit your town?

Georgetown, Texas is a charming small Texas town that’s reminiscent of a Hallmark movie. Friendly neighbors abound, yellow bikes dot the landscape, and the most beautiful square in Texas brings it all together. Located north of Austin, the city is a hidden gem and a gateway to the scenic Texas hill country.

Where should we stay?

One of the most popular places to stay is the Sheraton Hotel, which features bikes you can rent and ride in the connected Georgetown parks trail system. It’s also a part of the trendy Summit neighborhood, which includes a café, gym, boutique, and restaurants amongst brownstone townhomes. Or, stay at the elegant San Gabriel House, a bed and breakfast in a 1914 mansion across the street from Southwestern University, to complete the small town vibe.

Where should we eat?

Check out the BiG Café for a fresh lunch and a positive aesthetic—it benefits adults with disabilities. Don’t forget to order warm chocolate chip cookies for dessert!

Craving pizza? Each giant slice is made fresh at 600 Degrees Pizzeria and Drafthouse. Located on the square, they also have over 55 beers on tap, many of which are Texan.

Head to Sugar Mommy’s Bakery for a sweet treat, where you can find the perfect cupcake and take a fun picture next to the carnival animals along the front yard.

For traditional Mexican fare, try El Monumento, where you can sip margs and munch on chips and salsa while watching the sunset over Blue Hole Park. Try the Asada El Mon: marinated and grilled beef, chicken and shrimp fajitas with rajas (sliced poblano pepper) and a side of crema, guacamole, pico de gallo and rice and beans.

Which coffeehouses are the best and why?

Sweet Lemon Kitchen is a cheerful, farm-to-table café in a small green Craftsman-style house, located just off the square. Follow the yellow brick road on the side of the house to the entrance. Their coffee and food are a delight, and the kitchen is known for its local, sustainable food partnerships. Try the vanilla latte or the “Arnie,”—a blend of their signature lemonade and iced tea. The dining stretches outside in the form of picnic tables and patio furniture, allowing visitors to take advantage of the pleasant Central Texas weather.

What sites should we see?

Start your day by perusing “The Most Beautiful Square in Texas,” which includes antique shops, a toy store, art galleries, cafés, and boutiques. Learn more at the Williamson County Museum, or take a free historic tour of the courthouse.

Roughly a block away from the square is the Lark & Owl bookstore. Owned by eight women and whimsically decorated, it’s a book-lovers dream. Read your new book at their coffee bar or in the surrounding garden.

Dive into Blue Hole, a local swimming spot along the San Gabriel River, or meander through the extended trails following the river. Free bike rentals are available from the Georgetown Visitor’s Center. Need more adventure? Hike, disc golf, or kayak around Lake Georgetown.

Aspiring spelunker? Explore the enchanting Inner Space Cavern, one of the best preserved caves in Texas. The cave was hidden for over 10,000 years and discovered in 1966. It’s located under I-35, and it’s the best place to escape afternoon heat.

Drama fans can spend the evening catching a play at the old fashioned Palace Theatre—2020 highlights include Peter Pan, The Wizard of Oz, and Mama Mia. Georgetown also has a vibrant live music scene. Two of my favorites are Mesquite Creek Outfitters and Roots.

Check out the local festival calendar to see if any seasonal events are happening during your stay. Activities include the Christmas Stroll, lighting of the square, Red Poppy Festival (an ode to World War II veterans), Market Days, First Fridays, the Georgetown Swirl and the Wine and Music Festival. There are also three farmers markets a week, so if fresh produce and talking to locals is on your list, stop by on a Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday.