Playlist: Favorite TV Theme Songs

If I'm being honest, I'm one of those watchers who rarely uses the "skip intro" feature on Netflix. I've always enjoyed a good TV show theme song, and sometimes, when it's a really good one, I wish it'd go on a little longer. A good theme song reminds me of the characters I love and my favorite scenes and episodes of particular shows.

This playlist includes some well known theme songs (like Full House, Parenthood, and Gilmore Girls) and some serious throwbacks (like Dick Van Dyke Show, Happy Days, and the Brady Bunch). We've made it a collaborative playlist, too, so that you can add your favorite theme songs.