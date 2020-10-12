Playlist: Falling Leaves

Growing up, my family liked to take long drives through the mountains to admire the changing leaves in the fall. We would eagerly anticipate “peak weekend” when the trees would be at their best and brightest, queue up some acoustic music, and take to the windy back roads.

This playlist epitomizes the stripped-down sound I associate with those drives. There are classics from my parents’ childhood, like John Denver’s “Annie’s Song” and Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide,” mixed with some later or lesser known artists, like James Spaite and Michael Duca.

I recommend this playlist not just for long drives but morning strolls, evening dinner parties, and everything in between. Best enjoyed on a rainy day.