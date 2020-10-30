An Egg Recipe Inspired by a Movie

An Egg Recipe Inspired by a Movie

Verily Table: Here for you in the dinner hour
Author:
Publish date:
oneortwo

Moonstruck Eggs

Source: The Kitchn | Total Time: 15 minutes | Serves: 2

Notes: So I haven't seen the movie Moonstruck, from which this recipe draws its inspiration, but I can vouch for these eggs. Red pepper and sourdough bread made this an indulgent (but still quick) dinner.

– Laura Loker

Get the recipe >>

morerecipes

To learn more about Verily Table or to start your free trial, click here. To read more about Verily Yours or to start your free trial, click here.

Already a member? Check your email for this week's Verily Table edition, or browse all recipes here.

jamie-goodwin-19_U-nO0RW8-unsplash
Lifestyle

An Easy Crust Recipe for Your Next Pizza Night

Verily Table: Here for you in the dinner hour

rayia-soderberg-FUsq49lD1xY-unsplash
Lifestyle

A Use for Your Canned Chicken

Verily Table: Here for you in the dinner hour

sven-scheuermeier-4R1YpmGO52I-unsplash
Lifestyle

A Veggie-Packed Recipe for One

Verily Table: Here for you in the dinner hour

diane-alkier-jkwVtDDN-gA-unsplash
Lifestyle

A Recipe for That Bagel Seasoning We Know and Love

Verily Table: Here for you in the dinner hour

daniil-silantev-nBuiLbz_j4A-unsplash
Lifestyle

An Eclectic Skillet Meal Worth Trying

Verily Table: Here for you in the dinner hour

tomasz-olszewski-9rt6gV_IjhA-unsplash
Lifestyle

A Salad Recipe That's Worth the Effort

Verily Table: Here for you in the dinner hour

gaelle-marcel-qOwyDpkhaCI-unsplash
Lifestyle

A Mac and Cheese Recipe Worthy of Guests

Verily Table: Here for you in the dinner hour

jonathan-daniels-78Fr6nZRDIc-unsplash
Lifestyle

Chicken Kabobs for an End-of-Summer Cookout

Verily Table: Here for you in the dinner hour