An Eclectic Skillet Meal Worth Trying

Monterey Chicken Skillet

Source: Budget Bytes | Total Time: 25 minutes | Serves: 4

Notes: I wouldn't have thought to put BBQ sauce in a pasta dish, but it's surprisingly tasty. The recipe suggests using rotisserie chicken, and I already had some in my freezer—I like to buy them when they're marked down the day after they're cooked, then shred and freeze them to have on-hand for recipes like this!
– Kellie Moore

Get the recipe >>

