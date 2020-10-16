A Podcast Episode for Career Wanderers

“Why Specializing Early Doesn't Always Mean Career Success | David Epstein”

Podcast: TED Talks Daily | Length: 14 minutes



In brief: We often hear success stories about people who specialized in their field early—for instance, Tiger Woods has been into golf since his toddler years. And while that early (and even lifelong) focus can produce exceptional results, it's not the only way to find success. In fact, as this episode explains, sometimes it can even be better to specialize later, after a period of experimentation and dabbling. Whatever your path has looked like, this episode provides fodder for thought and conversation, and it affirms that there's really no one-size-fits-all formula for success.

Listen >> Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify

Verily Table is a weekly email newsletter that aims to make the dinner hour more restorative with our favorite recipes around the web, podcasts and playlists to listen to while you cook, and prompts for reflection or discussion while you eat. Subscriptions cost $5/month. To learn more or start your free trial, click here.

To get all four of our Verily Yours newsletters, as well as access to our members-only website where you can browse and save all Verily Yours content to date, subscribe to Verily Yours for $7.99/month or $60/year. To learn more and start your free trial, click here.

Already a member? Check your email for this week's Verily Table edition, or browse all podcast recommendations here.