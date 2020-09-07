Using Labor Day to Reflect on Our Work Goals

Happiness expert Gretchen Rubin recommends using Labor Day as an opportunity to pause and reflect on our work. Last year, we took inventory of our jobs and career trajectories with a series of questions, among them:

“Imagine it’s Labor Day weekend, 2020. What one goal do you hope to have accomplished?”

Well, here we are. If you didn’t accomplish your goals this year . . . we get it.

It can be disappointing to look back on what might have been—if big goals for the future can be overwhelming (though exciting) prospects, big goals left unfinished are downright depressing. Fortunately, we can always chart a new path forward. This Labor Day, let’s take a moment to reflect on our work and growth on a smaller scale.

Join the Verily Yours membership for $7.99/mo or $60/year to read this article and more editions from Verily Work. All memberships start with a FREE 30-day trial.

Already a member? Access this edition here.