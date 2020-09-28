Playlist: Women of Country

I still remember bits and pieces of a childhood tap dance to Trisha Yearwood’s “XXX’s and OOO’s (An American Girl).” At the time, I loved it because I was very much into American Girl dolls (which, truthfully, I never really outgrew). Looking at the lyrics as an adult, I see that it’s about a woman trying to find balance—a timeless theme.

This playlist celebrates the women of country who have brought us such relatable songs through the years. Filled with longing, hope, and fun, along with sometimes sadness and anger, their honest, authentic songs and powerful voices speak to the many experiences that make up our lives.