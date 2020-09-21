From the Editor’s Desk: Balancing Growth and Comfort

“September is the other January,” happiness expert Gretchen Rubin annually proclaims, and she has a point. Something about the cooling weather and the start of the school year offers a burst of fresh energy, and with it, an inclination toward goals and resolutions.

At the same time, fall also brings a return to treasured rituals: lighting a favorite scented candle, picking apples at a local orchard, baking pumpkin bread; maybe even just taking walks more frequently to enjoy the changing leaves. Between the promise of growth and the comfort of familiarity, it’s no wonder that it’s such a popular season.

This week at Verily, as the autumn equinox heralds the official start of fall, we’re focusing both on growth and comfort. We’ll feature a roundup of YouTube channels that can help you get organized, from meal-planning to cleaning to bullet journaling. If prioritizing your mental health is on your list of fall resolutions, look for pieces on finding a good therapist and resisting the trap of saying, “I’m fine.” This week’s edition of Verily Work offers ideas on bringing your favorite parts of fall into your workday. And if the chillier temperatures find you bundled on the couch in front of the TV, keep an eye out for an article on why rewatching our favorite shows is so comforting.

What fall rituals do you look forward to every year? Tell us here.