Delightfully Delicious French Onion Pork Chops

French Onion Pork Chops
Source: The Chunky Chef | Total Time: 40 minutes | Serves: 4
Notes: This dish is fantastic. The cheese melts all over the pork chops beautifully, making a cheesy, saucy goodness. The recipe is relatively easy, and one pan means less dishes. You could probably even swap the chops for chicken breasts if you prefer (although I have not tried this). When sautéing the onions, I usually just judge the time by how they look rather than strictly adhering to the cook time provided.
–Jennifer
