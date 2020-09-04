An Easy Crust Recipe for Your Next Pizza Night

Pizza Crust

Source: King Arthur Baking Company | Total Time: 3 hours 8 minutes | Serves: 12



Notes: I love this pizza crust recipe for its flexibility, both on timing and on the number, size, and shape of the pizzas you make with it! If you’re new to yeast-based doughs, this is a good place to start—not only is it a fairly unfussy dough, the recipe includes very specific instructions for each step (I particularly enjoyed the recommendation to put olive oil on the pan for a tastier and crunchier crust). Of course, you’ll need to add your favorite pizza toppings to your shopping list, as this recipe is only for the dough. One 14-oz jar of pizza sauce is good for one pizza, and a 26-oz jar of pasta sauce will probably have you covered for two.

– Laura Loker



Get the recipe >>

To learn more about Verily Table or to start your free trial, click here. To read more about Verily Yours or to start your free trial, click here.

Already a member? Check your email for this week's Verily Table edition, or browse all recipes here.