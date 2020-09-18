Loaded Vegetarian Baked Sweet Potato

Source: Skinnytaste | Total Time: 1 hour | Serves: 4

This recipe is simple, delicious, and filling. The savory and the sweet make a great combination. I normally skip the scallions because I usually don’t have any on hand, and I have never tried it with the salsa because I prefer the yogurt mixture, although this would be an easy dish to swap toppings/fillings based on your preferences. I’m not a fan of cooking potatoes in the microwave, so I usually cook them in the slow cooker. Just wash them, stack them, and cook for four hours on high or eight hours on low (no need to poke holes!).

– Jennifer

Get the recipe >>

To learn more about Verily Table or to start your free trial, click here.

Already a member? Check your email for this week's Verily Table edition, or browse all recipes here.