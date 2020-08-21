Small Fashion Businesses You Can Support From Home

If you have missed browsing local shops while businesses have been closed during state and city shutdowns, you’re not the only one! And even if shops are open in your town, you might not feel ready to go peruse them for “non-essential” items. The good news is you can still shop indie thrift and vintage establishments online, through their websites, Etsy, and Instagram. As resale boutiques sell more and more online, you can easily shop across states and even on opposite coasts: it’s a thrifter’s dream!

Vintage clothing

RCMoore Vintage and Millinery

RC Moore has run a vintage shop in Pennsylvania for a decade. Her vintage wares range from motorcycle jackets to maxi dresses, 1920s camisoles to fur-lined cardigans. The shop repairs and upcycles items that are damaged or falling apart, and RC also makes hats! Check out her beautiful Instagram feed, which features clothing on models and in themed collections, too. (Former Verily fashion editor, Lillian Fallon, styled some of the gorgeous photos featured on RC Moore’s account!).

Red Key Threads

Dasha named her shop “Red Key,” because it is the phonetic spelling of the Russian word for “rare.” You can shop her wares online or, if you’re in Oklahoma City, in person at various pop-ups. Dasha sells fun, everyday vintage from mostly the eighties and nineties. This is a great shop to frequent for both bright pieces and neutral basics.

Moore Vintage Archive

This shop focuses on designer clothes for men and women from the 1890s to 2000. Their motto is: “Moore Vintage. Never Less.” Check out their #A Virtual Affair collection for designer showstoppers from Chanel, Alexander McQueen, and Hermes—to name just a few!

Best Dressed Wallflower

Karalyne sells vintage finds mostly from estate sales. Her collection is made up of standout pieces predominantly from the 1980s. Bright colors and big skirts, collars and shoulders are her specialty! Catch her sunny IG stories for descriptions of her daily outfits, or head to her grid for full outfit posts and detail shots.

Ever Thrift

Verily co-founder Janet Easter sells curated vintage, with a new clothes drop on her site about once a month. Easter’s thrifting picks tend toward classic neutrals with feminine details. Check out her Instagram for chatty descriptions by Easter of each item plus styling ideas; peruse her website for monthly lookbooks; and follow or sign up for her email list to be notified of the next sale. Easter donates $1 of each sale to charity and each month picks a different charity to support. Currently, proceeds are going to International Justice Mission, which works to end human trafficking.

Retro Rhapsody / Small Needs Vintage

Retro Rhapsody sells delicate, ladylike pieces through Etsy. Most of the pieces are blouses, bralettes, blazers, and sweaters with lace or trimmings. Because of the trendy styling and the focus on classics and neutrals, each piece feels modern. This is a great shop to look at if you are interested in buying from previous decades, but prefer to look current. You can see new items on Instagram, under the handle Small Needs.

Cheshire Vintage

This Seattle-based shop sells a lot of fun-loving vintage from the 1940s and ’50s, though you can find Edwardian dresses and 1970s jumpsuits as well. There are lots of polka dots, stripes, and novelty prints perfect for weekends or date nights, as well as dresses and blazers suitable for the office.

Butta LLC: Modern Vintage

This shop often sells at various fairs in New York and is also online. Butta sells many neutral basics such as vintage jeans and slip dresses, as well as quirkier pieces like beaded blouses and embroidered belts. She aims to help women find vintage that will “fit seamlessly into the modern narrative.”

New and used jewelry

The Dandy Stone

This resale shop features hand-picked fine jewelry by fashionista and color-lover Aubrey Ballard, of The Dandy Liar. Ballard features all different types of rings, from aquamarine stones to Edwardian cameos. Whatever colors you prefer—blue, green, yellow, white, or rainbow—she will have something in it, if not a few things! There are many necklaces, too, both charms and chains. Message through Instagram to purchase. Shipping is a flat rate, and 10 percent of sales go to “help the needy.”

Keila Jewelry

Keila Jewelry specializes in delicate, handmade fine jewelry. Sandra Rincon designs the jewelry, and her husband, Julian, sets the stones. (The name of the shop comes from Sandra’s daughter, Keila.) Sandra sells rings and earrings with simple or more ornate settings, as well as charm necklaces. She is especially proud of her semicolon necklace, which is meant to be “an encouragement of life.” The necklace features diamonds in the shape of a semicolon, because, Rincon explains, “a semicolon is used when an author could’ve chosen to end their sentence but chose not to. Keep writing your story!” This necklace and many other pieces come in 14K yellow, white, or rose gold. She also sells gold fill and takes custom orders. (Keila Jewelry also donates 5 percent of sales to one of their favorite children’s foundations).

Dani and the Rings

Also named for the owner’s daughter, Dani and the Rings sells fine jewelry created by Luchiya Vavouliotis. Vavouliotis strives to “create pieces that are intimate and meaningful . . . while applying a variation of techniques, some of which are centuries old.” She sells bracelets, earrings, and necklaces, too, in silver vermeil, black silver, gold fill, and solid gold.