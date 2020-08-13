Setting a Proper Picnic

One of the sweetest summer gatherings I can picture is a picnic on a hill. There is nothing more lovely than packing up a blanket, a delicious meal, and perhaps a bottle of chilled wine and taking in a beautiful vista with a friend. Savor these last weeks of summer outdoors as the season slowly starts its transition into fall. Bring a book, a deck of cards, or just good company and enjoy a leisurely afternoon on a hill, in a park, or even in your own backyard. Just follow the simple steps below.

Plan your meal

When creating your menu, focus on finger foods, snacks, and treats. Go heavy on the comfort food. Select fruits with no skin/stem, spreadable or individual cheeses, easy-to-eat veggies, and sweets that require minimal or no prep. Here are some ideas:

Sugar snap peas

Raspberries

Blueberries

Babybel cheese

Boursin cheese

Prosciutto

Salami

Tossed and dressed summer salad

Fried chicken

Lemon pound-cake (pre-sliced)

Join the Verily Yours membership for $7.99/mo or $60/year to read this article and more editions from Verily Home. All memberships start with a FREE 30-day trial.

Already a member? Access this edition here.